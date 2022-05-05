TD Securities Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

