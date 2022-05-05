Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 124,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

