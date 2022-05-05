Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%.

TELL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 15,706,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,901,941. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 287,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,005,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

