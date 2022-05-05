Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56 on May 25th

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Tenaris has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of TS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 23,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,588. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.28.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenaris by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.98.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

