Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Terex by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Terex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

