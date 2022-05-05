Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%.

TRNO traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

