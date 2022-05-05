Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion and approximately $69.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00217361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,423.39 or 1.80709298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.13 or 0.07350302 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,713,951,815 coins and its circulating supply is 83,152,377,104 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

