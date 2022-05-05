Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.32 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK traded down $8.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.12. 474,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.