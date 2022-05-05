Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.28. 7,739,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

