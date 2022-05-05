TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$138.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$129.33.

TFI International stock opened at C$109.85 on Monday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$99.47 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$102.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,483,568.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at C$1,483,568.53. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 over the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

