Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOIPF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

