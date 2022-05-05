The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.40

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.40 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.19). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.37), with a volume of 36,428 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company has a market cap of £66.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 694 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.22 ($1,846.62).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.