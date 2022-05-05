The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $6.50 on Thursday, reaching $150.47. 7,919,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,826. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

