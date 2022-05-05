The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.26

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.26 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 92.40 ($1.15). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 60,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.73.

About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

