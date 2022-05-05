The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

