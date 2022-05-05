The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.85. 7,034,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $11,044,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $698,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

