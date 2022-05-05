The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 23,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

