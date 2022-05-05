The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 87,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.50. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

