The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $257.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.