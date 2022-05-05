The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
EL opened at $257.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.