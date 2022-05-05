The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GEO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,296. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $874.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

