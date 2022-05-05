The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 5.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.07. 2,609,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,863. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.97 and a 200-day moving average of $364.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

