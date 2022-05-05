The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

