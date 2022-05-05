The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $48,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Shares of PNC traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.89. 87,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

