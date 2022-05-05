The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $513.53 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $513.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00005730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00297985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002358 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00232833 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,539,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

