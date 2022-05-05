The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on COCO. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Shares of COCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 2,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,608. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.