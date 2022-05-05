The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $19.36 on Monday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

