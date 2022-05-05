THEKEY Tops One Day Volume of $196,365.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $196,365.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

