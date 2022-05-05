Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,826. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

