Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.90 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

