Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. 44,482,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,428,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

