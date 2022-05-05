Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $84,575.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00223819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,725.05 or 1.93941562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

