TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,329 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $7,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $7,397,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in TIM by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 346,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TIM by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.