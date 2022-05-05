Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 88.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 83.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $332,011.79 and approximately $267.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007443 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

