Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and traded as low as C$2.38. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 18,628 shares trading hands.
TTR has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.
About Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR)
Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.
