Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,435. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

