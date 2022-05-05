TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMXXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.29.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.