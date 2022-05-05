Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC (LON:MEXGet Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.00). Approximately 49,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 23,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,392.77.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile (LON:MEX)

Mexican Grill Limited, trading as Tortilla, operates Mexican restaurants in London, the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 50 eat in and take away locations in the United Kingdom; and 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through a franchise partnership. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.