Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC (LON:MEX – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.00). Approximately 49,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 23,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,392.77.

Mexican Grill Limited, trading as Tortilla, operates Mexican restaurants in London, the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 50 eat in and take away locations in the United Kingdom; and 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through a franchise partnership. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

