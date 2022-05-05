Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.23.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$28.02 and a one year high of C$74.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.78.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.