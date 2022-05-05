Tower Bridge Advisors Has $261,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

