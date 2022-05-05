Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New $200,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $25.05 on Thursday, hitting $635.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $677.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

