Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 8,694 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 333,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,703,674. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

