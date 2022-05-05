TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $165.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.16 million to $165.33 million. TowneBank posted sales of $167.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $676.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,816. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

