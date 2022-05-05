TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $165.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.16 million to $165.33 million. TowneBank posted sales of $167.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $676.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
Several brokerages recently commented on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
TowneBank stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,816. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.
About TowneBank (Get Rating)
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
