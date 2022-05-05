TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPIC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,695. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $460.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

