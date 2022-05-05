Traders Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of AEE opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

