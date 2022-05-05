Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.31.

NYSE TT opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

