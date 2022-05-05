TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNW. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.20.

RNW stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 193,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

