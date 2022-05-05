Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 8.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04. 646,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,148,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

