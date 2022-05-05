Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,879,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

