TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $591.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

