Treat DAO Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00216179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00436839 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,316.37 or 1.82891892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.